Contemporary building bye-laws to come up by October 31 in Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on October 9 asked the Guwahati Development Department to prepare a contemporary set of building bye-laws within October 31 to boost the real estate sector.

Sonowal, during a meeting on GST, also called for taking steps for speeding up the process of construction under the affordable housing scheme.

He asked officials concerned to resolve all "disputed" cases from the pre-GST period within the next six months.