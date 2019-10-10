App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Contemporary building bye-laws to come up by October 31 in Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal, during a meeting on GST, also called for taking steps for speeding up the process of construction under the affordable housing scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on October 9 asked the Guwahati Development Department to prepare a contemporary set of building bye-laws within October 31 to boost the real estate sector.

Sonowal, during a meeting on GST, also called for taking steps for speeding up the process of construction under the affordable housing scheme.

He asked officials concerned to resolve all "disputed" cases from the pre-GST period within the next six months.

Close
To develop the automobile industry in Assam, the chief minister said there are plans to set up a 'transport city' on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 11:40 am

tags #India #Real Estate

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.