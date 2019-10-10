Contemporary building bye-laws to come up by October 31 in Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal, during a meeting on GST, also called for taking steps for speeding up the process of construction under the affordable housing scheme.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on October 9 asked the Guwahati Development Department to prepare a contemporary set of building bye-laws within October 31 to boost the real estate sector.
Sonowal, during a meeting on GST, also called for taking steps for speeding up the process of construction under the affordable housing scheme.
He asked officials concerned to resolve all "disputed" cases from the pre-GST period within the next six months.
To develop the automobile industry in Assam, the chief minister said there are plans to set up a 'transport city' on the outskirts of Guwahati.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 11:40 am