Consumer court orders builder to pay delay compensation to buyer at the rate of interest charged by housing finance company

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered a builder to refund the entire amount paid by a buyer for a flat and pay delay compensation at the rate of interest charged to him by the housing finance company which is 11.25 percent due to the delay in handing over the unit. It also held that unless a project is completed in its entirety, a refund can be considered even if possession has been offered and that the buyer cannot be made to wait indefinitely.

“The Opposite Party/Builder is directed to refund the entire amount paid by the complainant with a delay compensation @ 11.25% simple interest from the respective dates of deposits till realization, within a period of two months of this Order. Any delay beyond two months, will attract an interest rate of 12% p.a. for the same period,” the NCDRC order said.

It noted that the buyer cannot “wait for an indefinite time as he has invested heavily his hard-earned money including bank loan at a high interest rate with the intention to get delivery of the unit on time.”

The case involved a Dwarka-based resident who had booked a unit in a project by Pioneer Urban & Infrastructure Ltd in August 2012 in a project called Araya located in Gold Course Extension Road, Gurgaon and was seeking a refund of around Rs.3.7 crore which was paid by him against the total consideration of the flat booked by him along with interest.

As per the agreement, the developer was to hand over the unit on June 15, 2016, within 45 months from the date of the excavation, including an additional grace period of six months to apply and obtain the occupancy certificate. The buyer had taken a loan of Rs 3 crore at the rate of 11.25 percent from Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited. The builder has claimed that the offer of possession was made after six years.

Moneycontrol has a copy of the order.

The buyer said in his complaint that a total consideration of Rs 4.48 crore was involved and that the agreement contained various one-sided, unreasonable and arbitrary clauses, but he could not disagree on any of them, since there was continuous threat of forfeiture of earnest money i.e. 10 percent of the total consideration. He said that the builder shared the Occupation Certificate dated July 23, 2018, after repeated requests which is evidently of one tower of the housing complex and not of an independent luxury project.

The builder, on his part, argued that the construction of the tower is complete and that since the occupation certificate was received on July 23, 2018, and a possession letter was offered to the buyer in a letter dated August 28, 2018, though an email sent on October 17, 2018, a refund cannot be sought by the buyer, especially after possession had been offered.

The builder also said that the buyer is not a ‘consumer’ under the Act, but is merely a speculative investor, who is seeking a return on capital. The delay was caused due to reasons beyond the reasonable control of the builder and that the given date of completion was tentative in nature.

The consumer court dismissed the builder’s objection that it had obtained the occupancy certificate and offered possession to the buyer and therefore the buyer is bound to take possession, saying that this is of “no relevance as there has already been unreasonable delay of more than 2 years in obtaining the Occupation Certificate as per promised date of possession.”

It referred to a previous order under which it had laid down after the promised date of delivery, it is the discretion of the buyer whether to accept the offer of possession, if any, or to seek refund of the amounts paid by him with some reasonable compensation and it is well within his right to seek for a refund of the principal amount with interest and compensation as construction is not complete.

With regard to the builder’s objection that the buyer is not a consumer but a speculative investor, the court said that for that the builder would have to establish documentary evidence that the buyer was dealing in real estate or in the purchase and sale of the subject property for the purpose of making profits and that in this particular case there was no such evidence filed by the builder.

It also noted that a term of a contract will not be final and binding if it is shown that the flat purchasers had no option to sign on the dotted line, on a contract framed by the builder.

It held that that the terms of the Apartment Buyer’s Agreement dated May 8, 2012, were wholly one-sided and unfair to the buyer and that the builder cannot seek to bind the buyer “with such one-sided contractual terms.”

It said that as per the agreement, the constructed unit was to be delivered within 45 months (including a grace period of six months).

“We find that there is no doubt to the fact that there has been an unreasonable delay in construction of the Unit and offering its possession to the Complainant. As per the Agreement dated 15.09.2012, the possession of the Unit was to be delivered on 15.06.2016. The Complainant cannot wait for an indefinite time as he has invested heavily his hard earned money including bank loan at a high interest rate with the intention to get delivery of the Unit on time.”

"The approach of any court should be to restore the losses caused to any aggrieved party and this is the approach taken by the NCDRC here. Another important aspect considered by the NCDRC is giving possession of incomplete projects by builders which still remains an important aspect in such disputes. It was imperative to bring these issues before the courts for their consideration," Aditya Parolia, who represented the buyer in the matter, told Moneycontrol.