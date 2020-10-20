Consumer court directs Ansals to provide full refund to 90 buyers for not handing possession for over 12 years

Noting that homebuyers cannot be made to wait indefinitely for possession of plots allotted to them and a settlement with a few homebuyers cannot end a class-action suit, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Ansal Hi Tech Township to refund the entire principal amount to buyers, who have waited to receive possession of their homes in Greater Noida for almost 12 years.

The consumer court also directed the builder of the project Sushant Megapolis to give them compensation in the form of simple interest at the rate of 8 percent per annum from the date of each payment till the date of refund.

It also directed the builder to pay Rs 50,000 as cost of litigation to the complainants collectively and that the payment be made within three months from the date of the order.

It said that even though no specific time period for completing the development and offering possession to the allottees was indicated in the agreement, that does not entitle the builder to prolong the development work to an indefinite period.

“In such a case, the development work must necessarily be completed within a reasonable time period. As far as the development of plots is concerned, such a work does not require as much time as required for construction of group housing flats in multi-storied buildings. At best, the development work of the plots, even on a large scale, must be completed within a period of three years from the approval of the lay-out plans,” it said in its order.

The order was passed on October 16

The opposition party in the case was the developer company Uttam Steel & Associates that was selected by Government of Uttar Pradesh for development of a township namely ‘Sushant-Megapolis’ comprising of plots, flats in Greater Noida. The consortium members formed an SPV under the name Ansal Hi-Tech Township Ltd.

The detailed project report for the township was approved on February 8, 2008. The developer invited applications for allotment of plots in the proposed township and these were bought by almost 3000 buyers.

No time frame for delivering possession of the plots to the allottees was incorporated in the agreements but buyers were verbally informed that they would be handed over possession within 36 months from the execution of the agreement.

The allotments of plots were made and agreements were executed between 2008 and 2014. Even after 12 years, the township has not been developed by the builder nor has possession been offered to the buyers, homebuyers have said in their complaint.

The buyers approached NCDRC by way of a class section under section 12(1)(c) of the Consumer Protection Act seeking refund of the amount paid by them to the builder along with compensation.

A class action petition is generally filed by a group of people who have been similarly aggrieved; have been injured by the same defendant in the same way.

The builder on his part has claimed that due to protest by farmers who were dissatisfied with the orders passed by the High Court and the Supreme Court in land acquisition cases, they were unable to acquire the land and develop it as per approved plan.

It has also said that as per the agreement between the parties, the lay-out plan design could be changed and modified and the location of the plot allotted to a person could be changed due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a case, the allottee was required to accept equivalent alternative arrangement made by the developer.

The developer justified the delay in development of the project by citing orders passed by the National Green Tribunal restraining them from constructing within 500 m or reclaiming any land or in any way interfering with the wetlands as well as its catchment area.

This was refuted by homebuyers who said that the land of the project did not form part of the catchment area nor was it a wet land. Therefore, the interim order passed by the National Green Tribunal did not prevent the builder from continuing with the development work. Besides, it has been over three years since the interim order was vacated by National Green Tribunal, but the development work has not been completed till date.

Homebuyers’ through their advocate argued that while the agreement executed between the parties did say that the location could be changed due to unavoidable reasons but no unavoidable reasons for change of the location have been disclosed in the written version filed by the builder.

As for the plea taken by the builder with regard to non-acquisition of small parcels of land, homebuyers said that they cannot be made to suffer for the inability of the builder to acquire those land parcels.

“This is more so when the sale of the plots started way back in the year 2008 and twelve years have since expired but it is not known whether the OP will at all be able to complete the development work and if so, when the said development work would be completed,” buyers argued through their lawyer.

With regard to the builder having settled with the original complainants, the consumer court also noted that this would not be material in a class action and such an action cannot be closed or dismissed merely because the developer settles with the allottees who had initiated the class action.

“Once the jurisdiction of this Commission by way of a class action is invoked, the Commission is required to take the matter to its logical conclusion unless the matter is settled with each and every member of the class. This is not the case of the OP that it has settled with each and every allottee of a residential plot in this project,” the NCDRC said.

“It’s baffling that a builder like Ansal has failed to deliver the project for more than 12 years. A common man invests his/her life savings to buy a house and is then taken for a ride by the builder. The court has correctly penalised the builder and directed it to refund the money to homebuyers. A class action case for consumers was used in this matter and court rightly rejected the settlement with only a few buyers when the amount paid by thousands of buyers was at stake,”Aditya Parolia, advocate, told Moneycontrol.