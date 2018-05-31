App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Construction of another 1.5 lakh affordable houses approved under PMAY

During the last three years from 2015 to 2018 over 45 lakh dwelling units have been approved for construction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has approved the construction of another 1.5 lakh affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (U), as per statistics provided by the housing and urban affairs ministry.

Andhra Pradesh tops the list of houses with 56,512 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh (26,060), Madhya Pradesh (17,920), Jharkhand (14,526) and Maharashtra (13,506), it said.

At the 34th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held on Tuesday, the ministry approved an investment of Rs 7,227 crore with Central assistance of Rs 2,209 crore, it says.

Chattisgarh has received 7,615 houses in 61 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 234 crore and central assistance of Rs 114 crore.  Rajasthan has been sanctioned 6,576 affordable houses in 30 cities with an investment of Rs 285 crore and central assistance of Rs 99 crore.  Odisha has been sanctioned 4,849 houses in 20 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 146 crore with central assistance of Rs 73 crore, the release said.

With the above proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would be 47,52,751 houses.
First Published on May 31, 2018 08:09 pm

tags #affordable housing #CLSS #PMAY #Real Estate

