Construction of 1.68 lakh new houses approved under PMAY-Urban

The PMAY-Urban was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015 and aims to ensure Housing for all by 2022. The government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses to be constructed in urban areas in the country over a period of seven years from 2015 to 2022

Construction of as many as 1.68 lakh houses have been approved by the government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has said.

The decision was taken at the 52nd meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) held on January 20 in which representatives of 14 states/UTs participated.

Construction is in various stages for more than 70 lakh houses. More than 41 lakh houses have been completed, the statement said.

These houses are proposed to be constructed across the verticals of beneficiary-led construction, affordable housing in partnership and in-situ slum redevelopment under PMAY (Urban).

The states also put in their proposals for revision of projects due to various issues such as of land, topographical hazards, inter-city migration, change of preferences of verticals, it said.

Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, MoHUA, who presided over the meeting, urged the states/UTs to strategise the expeditious implementation of PMAY(U) projects.

“The progress under the mission has been steady. We have to move towards completion of houses with all the basic physical and social infrastructure,” he said.

“All the states/UTs may also learn from the six Light House Projects (LHPs) initiated in six cities, namely, Agartala (Tripura), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu). The technology can be replicated and scaled across the country for mass housing,” he said.

This was the second CSMC meeting held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PMAY(U) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015 and aims to ensure Housing for all by 2022. The government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses to be constructed in urban areas in the country over a period of seven years from 2015 to 2022.
TAGS: #Housing #PMAY (U) #Real Estate
first published: Jan 21, 2021 08:08 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.