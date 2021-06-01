Construction industry may resume operations by mid-June: Assocham

With several states started easing COVID-19 related restrictions, the employment-intensive construction industry should witness resumption in operations by the middle of June, though at a curtailed level, industry chamber Assocham said on Tuesday.

The chamber said it would take about two weeks for the contractors to put together again the material and manpower at the sites after the disruptions of about 40 days in major states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana, among others.

We expect to see resumption at construction sites of roads and residential buildings from June 15, though several states like the national capital have permitted such activities from June 1 with COVID-19 guidelines, it said in a statement.

The major challenge, it said, is bringing back the construction workers, most of whom have gone to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan during the lockdowns.

Fast vaccination of the labour force would be a big morale booster for them and their families, it added.

The chamber urged the state governments to give priority to migrant labourers, wanting to return to big cities, in vaccination.

We would also urge the Centre to give special vaccine allocations for the construction workers, it added.

Contractors, especially in the mid-size segments would urgently need working capital support, which must be extended to them by the banks, it noted.