Construction cost rises by 18-20%, up to 6% passed on to homebuyers: Anuj Puri

Inflationary pressures on input costs compelled real estate developers to increase property prices in the past few months, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unleashed two rate hikes that swelled up home loan interest rates. This led to a hike in the overall property acquisition cost for homebuyers, leading to a 15 percent dip in housing sales, Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock has said.

On an average, the input cost that has been passed on by the developer to the homebuyers is in the range of about 5-6 percent and if you also include the EMI, the additional cost may be one percent more, he said in an interview with CNBC- TV18.

Residential sales have declined 15 per cent during April-June period from 99,550 to 84,930 units across seven major cities compared to the previous quarter, due to a rise in property prices as well as an increase in mortgage rates, according to data shared by Anarock Research.

Commenting on the sales numbers, Puri said, “What we have seen in the last six to seven years is that incomes have gone up but real estate prices have remained stable. Affordability Index has come down which means that homes have become a lot more affordable. We believe that buyers still have the ability to absorb 10-13 percent increase in the sale price – whether it is a combination of the input cost being passed on by the developer to the consumer or part of a higher EMI that the consumer has to pay every month to the financial institution.”

He also said that construction cost has gone up by 18-20 percent which translates to 5-6 percent impact on the sale price.

Puri said that the market has touched the peak level as far as the cost of construction materials is concerned and that “going forward we are hopeful to see an ease in the input cost impact.”

According to the data shared by Anarock Research on July 1, housing sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) fell 11 percent to 25,785 units in April-June 2022 from 29,130 units in the previous quarter.

The Delhi-NCR market saw 19 percent decline in housing sales to 15,340 units during April-June, from 18,835 units in the previous quarter.

Housing sales in Bengaluru were down 14 percent to 11,505 units in April-June, from 13,450 in January-March 2022.

Puri said that nearly half of the new sales in terms of value have been in Mumbai. “Almost half of new home sales in terms of value have taken place in Mumbai. Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR make for about 15-20 percent each. The rest of the cities contribute to about 20-30 percent of these values,” he added.

Bigger, luxurious units continue to sell far quicker in Mumbai largely due to the demand coming in from the end-users, he said.

As far as commercial real estate is concerned, it may cross the previous peak of 2019 by the next half of FY2023.

“Net leasing of commercial space was 4 crore sq ft. The way office space take-up has picked up in the first half of this calendar year, we may surprise ourselves with office space take-up crossing the pre-COVID levels,” he said.