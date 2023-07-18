Construction company BL Kashyap & Sons secures new order worth Rs 369 crore from DLF

For representational purpose

B L Kashyap & Sons Limited, a civil engineering and construction company, has secured a new order aggregating to approximately Rs 369 crore from DLF Home Developers Limited for civil structure & waterproofing works for its luxury housing project DLF The Arbour in Gurugram, the company said.

The company also said that the total order book as on date stands at Rs 3,086 crore approximately. The contract is with free supply of steel by DLF. B L Kashyap & Sons has a presence in 12 cities across eight states in India. It has completed over 250 projects spanning across more than 125 million sq. ft.

Also Read: DLFs new luxury project in Gurugram, The Arbour, has proved to be the Pathaan of real estate

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "Securing a significant order from DLF Home Developers at the start of the second quarter of FY2024 is promising indeed. We foresee a continuation of this positive trend in the forthcoming quarters and are honoured to be awarded another job by DLF. We are confident of the sustained expansion of our order book throughout the entire financial year, fuelled by the strong momentum witnessed in the construction and infrastructure sector."