Concient Infrastructure buys 6.6-acre land in Gurugram

Gurugram-based realty firm Conscient Infrastructure has acquired a 6.6-acre land in Gurugram for around Rs 85 crore to develop a housing project.

The transaction was facilitated by the capital markets team of real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield in Sector 80, Gurugram.

The statement did not mention the value of the land deal. However, market sources said the deal has been struck for around Rs 85 crore.

The land parcel has a development potential of more than one million square feet and is strategically located close to NH8 and the upcoming Extension Road connection.

"Gurugram market is currently seeing a bullish run and this deal will help the client to fully leverage it. Moreover, the land where Conscient will come up with its project has superb connectivity from the Golf course extension road, thus making it one of the most promising areas for any real estate development," said Hardeep Lamba, Managing Director, Land & Capital Markets, North & East India.

In 2021, international real estate firm Hines and Conscient Infrastructure Pvt Ltd partnered with Conscient Infrastructure to invest close to Rs 700 crore in the second phase of a residential project in Gurgaon.

Last year, Hines partnered with Conscient Infrastructure to set up a platform to develop housing projects across the Delhi-NCR property market.