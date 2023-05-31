Compared to 2019, more homebuyers bought newly-launched projects in Q1 2023: Report

Among the top cities, Hyderabad saw the highest absorption of a fresh supply of about 14,280 units sold in Q1 2023. Approximately, 46 percent was in fresh launches while in 2019 the share was just 28 percent.

Out of about 1.14 lakh homes sold in Q1 2023, over 41 percent were newly launched projects across the top seven cities. In the same period of 2019, about 26 percent were newly launched, a report by real estate consultant ANAROCK showed.

In Q1 2022, of approximately 99,550 units sold in the top 7 cities, 36 percent were launched during the same quarter.

Bengaluru saw a share of 43 percent in fresh launches in Q1 2023, 28 percent in the same quarter of 2019.

In MMR, of 34,690 units sold in Q1 2023, approximately 40 percent were fresh launches. In the same period 2019, of 24,010 units sold, 24 percent were new units.

At 30 percent, NCR had the lowest share of fresh supply absorption out of a total of 17,160 units sold in Q1 2023.

Branded developers take the show

The report said that much of the new supply is by well-funded branded developers who will comply with RERA regulations and complete their projects as per schedule.

In Q1 2023, of 1.14 lakh new units launched in the top 7 cities, the branded vs non-branded developer share ratio stood at 59:41 while back in 2015, it was the reverse at 41:59, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group explained.

Secondly, he said that the investors are back in the housing sector.

"Early-stage under-construction homes offer the kind of cost arbitrage that make residential real estate attractive to investors, who has largely given housing a miss over the last 3-4 years. It is a heartening trend for the residential market in remaining 2023," he added.

Additionally, the report also pointed out that with the onset of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, more homebuyers have changed their perception towards under-construction projects.

Under-construction homes in new launches are increasingly finding takers, though ready-to-move homes retain the top demand slot, Puri said.