Commercial leasing down 19 percent in first quarter of 2023 

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

For the first time, leasing by flex-space operators at 20 percent inched closer to that by technology companies, a Colliers report has said

Commercial leasing activity declined 19 percent to 10.1 million square feet from the previous year in the first quarter of the calendar year 2023.

Commercial leasing activity declined 19 percent to 10.1 million square feet from the previous year in the first quarter of the calendar year 2023, as overall market activity softened amid recessionary concerns and economic headwinds, a report by real estate and investment consulting firm Colliers said on April 24.

During Q1 2023, leasing by flex-space operators inched closer to that of technology companies for the first time. Flex occupiers leased 2.1 mn sq feet of space in Q1 2023, accounting for 20 percent of the leasing activity, a few paces behind the technology sector’s 22 percent.

Together, both sectors accounted for nearly 42 percent of the leasing in the top six cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, the report said.

