Colliers selects Ramaiy Kapoor as MD of data centre business

Real estate consultant Colliers has appointed Ramaiy Kapoor as the managing director of the data centre for its India business, the company said on June 11.

He will work closely with the top India leadership to capture a higher market share and drive profitability for the firm’s Data Center business.

Kapoor has long-standing industry relations and a reputation that precedes him, Sankey Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director at Colliers India, said. "He has deep insights into the real estate acquisition process of data centres and has managed large portfolios with tenacity. His ardent knowledge of investment strategies and asset management along with his excellent track record of prime deal closures assure us that he will play a significant role in maximizing profitability for the firm."

