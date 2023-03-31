Colliers India transacts 100,000 sq.ft. of office space for Tablespace in Pune ​

Real estate advisor Colliers has transacted office space in Pune spanning 100,000 square feet for Tablespace, a managed workspace operator, Colliers said in a statement. The deal includes a rent-free period.

Co-working space is emerging as a preferred option for businesses across industries in the post-pandemic era, given the flexibility and cost-effectiveness it offers.

Tablespace was looking to expand its real estate portfolio in the city with a conveniently located Grade A development and leaning towards the Pune Western Business district i.e., Baner and Balewadi, Colliers said in a statement.

The team confronted the challenge of a supply crunch in the high-in-demand micro market due to its cost-effectiveness and close proximity to residential catchments and recreational hubs.

Moneycontrol News