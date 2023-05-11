Colliers India expected to hire 400 employees, enter more tier-2 markets

Colliers India, the local unit of the global real estate consultant, may hire about 400 employees this year and develop and invest in tech solutions.

“We are planning to add 350-400 people this year. Colliers India hired more than 1,000 employees in 2022 and plans to grow the team by 15 percent in 2023,” chairman Sankey Prasad said. “We are also exploring adding technology as a service line and breaking into more tier-2 markets.”

At present, Colliers India has 3,000 employees in 12 cities in the country.

Colliers is developing and investing in state-of-the-art technology solutions to streamline processes and facilitate improved decision-making.

The company is focused on building a diverse workforce, with a target of having 40 percent female employees overall and in managerial roles. In India, Colliers plans to increase women in the workforce by 15 percent, the company said in a statement.

Colliers’ global leadership led by chief executive officer of real estate services Global Chris McLernon and chief executive officer Asia Pacific John Kenny visited India earlier this week.

Prasad joined Colliers India as managing director in September 2019 after Colliers acquired a controlling interest in Synergy, a project management services company that he founded. Synergy is now merged with Colliers.

“Colliers in India has grown exponentially over the last three years,” said Prasad. “We have also added micro-specialisations such as data centres and ESG services. Furthermore, we have made successful inroads into secondary markets like Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Indore and Jaipur. Being India's fastest-growing international property consulting firm, Colliers is set to witness a marquee year in revenue and profitability.”

“… increasing headcount to meet client needs -- this has been a focus for the team in India where we have doubled the size of our brokerage business in the last few years and we are now looking to do so in the other lines,” said Kenny.

Colliers has a presence in 66 countries with 18,000 professionals. Its annual revenue is $4.5 billion and it has $98 billion of assets under management.

The company spent a record $1 billion in acquisitions in 2022.