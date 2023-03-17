 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair resigns

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST

Ramesh joined Colliers from JLL India, where he held the position of CEO and Country Head, leading over 12,000 people

Global property consultants Colliers India chief executive officer Ramesh Nair resigned from the company on March 17, sources said.

Nair was appointed CEO of the consultancy in July 2021.

He was also Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, at Colliers.

There was no response to an email  query sent to a Colliers India spokesperson. Nair, too, did not respond to MoneyControl.