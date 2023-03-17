Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair resigns

Global property consultants Colliers India chief executive officer Ramesh Nair resigned from the company on March 17, sources said.

Nair was appointed CEO of the consultancy in July 2021.

He was also Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, at Colliers.

There was no response to an email query sent to a Colliers India spokesperson. Nair, too, did not respond to MoneyControl.

Ramesh Nair joined Colliers from JLL India, where he held the position of CEO and Country Head, leading over 12,000 people.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, the company provides real estate and investment advice to clients. It has an annual revenue of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management.