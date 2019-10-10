Co-working space provider Awfis launches 10th centre in Pune

Awfis, a co-working space provider, has launched its 10th centre in the technological hub of Pune spread across 33,000 sq ft, the company said in a statement.

The new centre is located in GK Mall in Pimpri Chinchwad. The space boasts of over 380 workstations and a large collaboration area. The company plans to further expand into Pune over the next 10-12 months, the company said.

The new centre is easily accessible from Mumbai-Pune Expressway along with easy connectivity from all modes of local transportation. It is in close proximity to Rajiv Gandhi InfoTech Park located at Hinjewadi, making it an attractive location for people working in the vicinity.

Awfis' other centres in the city have clients such as Vodafone, Hinduja Global, Dassault, Syngenta, Blazeclan, etc, and this centre will further enable greater choice for corporates, SMEs and startups in Pune.

Awfis setup its first centre in Pune in 2016 and its rapid expansion in the city. It aims to create a strong ecosystem for startups, entrepreneurs, large enterprises and SMEs alike to nurture the spirit of innovation and creativity in this region.

Commenting on the launch of the new center, Amit Ramani - CEO & Founder, Awfis, said: "Pune has been an extremely potent market for us to strengthen our footprint and cater to the demands of various startups, SMEs and large corporate clients. We are thrilled with the positive response that we’ve received from Pune and we aim to expand in this city aggressively over the next three years."

The launch of this center will inch us closer to our vision of 2,00,000 seats in 15 cities in the next 36 months. The demand for co-working has been fast catching pace and we are confident that Pune market will play an integral role in our overall growth journey, he said.

Awfis recently received a Series D funding of $30 million from marquee investor ChrysCapital along with existing investors Sequoia India and The Three Sisters: Institutional Office.