Co-working space provider Awfis enters Chennai; launches first centre spread across 65,000 sq ft

In order to bridge the supply gap created by the rising demand for flexible workspaces from large companies and SMEs in the COVID-19 economy, home-grown flex workspace provider Awfis has expanded its operations in Chennai with a new space at Gemini Circle, Nungambakkam, spread across 65,000 sq ft.

The facility is under the Managed Aggregation Model, the company said.

Awfis hopes to grow to 5-6 centres in Chennai in the next 12-18 months and further strengthen its presence in the city in the near future.

Situated in the heart of Chennai’s commercial street in Nungambakkam, the new centre is spread across six floors. With over 1,200 workstations and eight meeting rooms, the space has been designed in compliance with the latest safety and hygiene standards to provide a healthy and secured workplace ecosystem.

Additionally, the centre will also follow a stringent disinfecting regime in line with the prescribed COVID-19 control and prevention protocols.

Awfis currently has 67 operational co-working centres with over 35,000 seating capacity. It has 10 centres in Bengaluru, eight centres in Hyderabad, along with multiple centres in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, among other prominent cities across India.

Chennai market is still at the onset of welcoming co-working players. Being one of the earliest entrants in the market, Awfis is hopeful to have an initial stake in the claim and sees an immense opportunity to expand and cement its foothold in the city.

“The launch of this centre marks a new beginning for Awfis as we foray into Chennai’s flexible workspace market. The V shaped recovery of the economy and the subsequent demand for flexible workspaces within large to mid-sized occupiers in Chennai has led us to launch our flagship coworking centre in this market,” said Amit Ramani, CEO and founder, Awfis.

“Chennai is an untapped market with great underlying potential for the flexible workspace sector. With industries opening up to the flexible/shared workspace concept, we are confident that this trend will continue to grow. Due to the pandemic induced restrictions, even the most traditional companies will see merit in setting up satellite offices outside metros, with offices spread across multiple locations to help people work near home or to enable distributed workspace model,” he said.

Awfis aims to create an ecosystem of workspaces with over 2,00,000 seats in 15 cities in the next 36 months. These centres will cater to large corporates, SMEs as well as start-ups, continuing to nurture the spirit of innovation and enterprise across the country.