Co-working service providers account for 13% of total transacted space: Report

The office real estate market has clocked the highest half-yearly leasing transaction volume in six years with 21 million sq ft of space leased across seven major cities in the country in the first half of 2018. According to Knight Frank India’s latest report, the co-working sector took up 2.8 million sq ft which translates to a significant 32 percent of the space transacted by the other services sector or 13 percent of the total space transacted during the first half of 2018.

It’s not just local co-working companies (that form the bulk of the market) but global players too who are looking at this format as a business opportunity. Also, it’s not only the start-ups who are flocking to these facilities but also large established companies. These are firms with a sizeable millennial population who are taking to these spaces to promote creativity and flexibility.

Many startups and an increasing number of companies prefer co-working spaces to conventional office spaces due to lower rentals, savings on operational costs and a more flexible work environment. A company can save as much as 30 percent on the operational cost alone, according to some estimates.

Larger office markets in the western world such as London have a take up of 1 million sq ft of co-working space. It is a market where co-working players are the largest landlords. In New York City too, half the transaction volumes are through co-working majors but in India the number has just touched 13 per cent but it is bound to grow, say real estate experts.

Not only corporates but also large co-working space players are aggressively taking up space in anticipation of future leasing. This is pre-dominantly because of lack of future supply. “Many occupiers are taking up whatever is available till adequate supply comes in, there are numerous pre commitment deals that are taking place,” says Mudassir Zaidi, Knight Frank India Executive Director (North).

Co-working dominated leasing activity in NCR during the first half of 2018 with occupiers such as WeWork, CoWrks, Spacesworks and AltF taking up significant space. Co-working as a trend will only gain momentum in the coming times due to pressure on demand and the lack of quality office supply, the Knight Frank India report said.

In Bengaluru, the co-working operators classified as a sub sector in other services sector accounted for 1.27 million sq ft leasing in the first half of 2018 garnering a 19 percent share of the total pie. This is a phenomenal 199 percent annual upswing in leasing by this category of occupiers over the first half of 2017 as activity based working and community spaces become the norm for modern day office occupiers seeking a collaborative eco-system, it says.

In Mumbai, while the banking, financial services and insurance sector’s share in the total transactions was steady around 20 percent, there was a significant rise in the share of the other services sector. The share of other services sector increased from 42 percent of the transactions in the first half of 2017 to 53 percent of the transactions in the first half of 2018. The rise was driven by the increasing demand from co-working players who constituted around 30 percent of the transactions by other services sector in the first half of 2018, it says.

Consolidation among co-working operators bound to happen

In the long-term, however, consolidation among co-working operators will take place as not all of them will be able to mitigate the risk in their business models or have deep pockets to survive for long in non-prime locations with cheaper rents. Only a handful of big players are expected to eventually remain. There may also be a trend among large companies wanting to bring in co-working space providers to manage facilities in their complex, say experts.

Co-working models and costs

There are a lot of homegrown entrepreneurs who have entered the co-working space. Some of the large players in the segment includes Wework, CoWrks, International Workplace Group that operates Regus and Spaces and Awfis. Local firms include companies such as TheDaftar based out of Pune and others.

Besides start-ups looking for shared spaces, big corporates too are looking at committing spaces with co-working service providers. These office spaces allow employees to use the large network of the service provider anywhere across the country besides also facilitating link-ups and bringing together like-minded people.

The average rent depends on the services provided, the brand, the location but generally ranges between Rs 6,000 a seat to Rs 30,000 a seat. There have also been instances of pubs moonlighting as shared spaces in the afternoon at just about Rs 99 a day.

Awfis Space Solutions, a home-grown co-working space provider, last week raised $20 million in series C funding from its existing investors global venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

The company today has 25,000 seats across 55 centres spread in 9 cities. “For us 45 per cent business comes from the SME sector, 30 per cent from the corporates and 15 percent is a combination of start-ups and freelancers. Currently, we are operational in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Gurgaon Chandigarh and we will soon expand to Chennai, Kochi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Ahmedabad. We will go live in the next 60 to 90 days,” says Amit Ramani, CEO of the company.

The additional capital raised last week will help the company explore the markets it is currently operational in and also expand into Tier 2 cities. “By March-April 2019 we should be at about 40,000 seats across 85 centres in 15 cities,” he says.

"Flexi seats cost anything between Rs 5000 to Rs 8000 per month with beverages, wireless, printing facilities etc all thrown in; a fixed seat costs anything between Rs 7000 to Rs 12000; a cabin costs anything between Rs 9000 to Rs 20,000. The average price is around Rs 10,000 a month and contracts are drawn up for an hour to even five years,” he explains.

Vandita Purohit and Sunanda Verma are Co-Founders of TheDaftar that started way back in 2015 in Pune, say that it is the community activities they conduct at their facilities for their clients that sets them apart from others. “People don’t just come for the space but come for the experience. Every week, the company conducts events for its clients that not only help them with new ideas, but also help them find the right fit from among themselves. If a website designer requires services of a website digital marketer, he can find one right there. There have also been instances of people coming together to start a company and scaling it up. The average rentals are around Rs 6000 per month,” they explain.

The firm currently has about 200 active seats and hopes to expand to 300 seats in the next quarter and eventual scale it up to 2000 seats by end of this year in the city of Pune. “Next three years we intend having a footprint in other cities of India and abroad,” they say.

Large global players such as International Workplace Group (IWG) is planning to increase its footprint under its brands to over 200 in the next 36 to 48 months.

“Globally, we have decided to invest USD 275 million in 2018, and a part of this investment will fuel our India growth. Our focus will be to not just expand in the major metros but also to take both these brands (Regus and Spaces) to tier II cities. Currently, IWG has 110 workspaces spread across 16 cities in India, out of which six are under the ‘Spaces’ brand and the remaining under the ‘Regus’ brand,” says Harsh Lambah, Country Manager – India, IWG.

While Regus is the small format, serviced office space product which is anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 sq ft; Spaces is the company’s new, large format, co-working space which is 35,000 sq ft and above that is more tuned to the millennial, entrepreneurial professionals.

“We plan to increase the total under these brands to 200+ in the next 36 - 48 months. Regus and Spaces offer a mix of co-working and private office spaces at rates starting from ₹8,000 per person per month for co-working spaces and upwards of ₹45,000 per person per month for private office spaces, depending on location,” he says adding that the company introduced Spaces in 2017 and will look at the right opportunity to bring in brands like Open Office and No18.

