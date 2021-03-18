Co-working segment: Will it be an asset class of choice for investors?

Investors are going to wait and watch the trends that may emerge in the office space as a result of Work-From-Home or Work-From-Anywhere or companies adopting a capex-light model in the wake of the pandemic. [Representative image]

The co-working segment is an asset class that has shown tremendous potential over the last few years with growing interest from both large occupiers as well as small and mid-size firms. Shared office spaces have grown from 5 percent in 2016-17 to around 15 percent in 2019, thanks to the cost-advantages and flexibility brought by co-working spaces.

While the co-working segment is still at a nascent stage as an asset class, there is potential to become an institutional investor play, if not necessarily a retail investor option. Institutional investors may look at this segment as a synergistic extension of their existing portfolio though we do not foresee institutions to consider it right off the bat at the moment.

At the global and domestic level, shared office space has already generated a lot of interest among occupiers but there are only a handful of providers which have been able to build scale. But the pandemic could force the flex office space providers to evolve and lead to a positive change. For the next one to two years, investors are going to wait and watch the trends that may emerge in the office space as a result of Work-From-Home or Work-From-Anywhere or companies adopting a capex-light model in the wake of the pandemic.

These trends may work in favour of co-working providers as most corporate occupiers are in the midst of re-strategizing their real estate portfolio to optimize operational expenditure. However, there are few elements which we consider are crucial if we have to make the sector a sustainable and investor-friendly proposition post pandemic.

Co-working players need to increasingly shift to an enterprise-driven model rather than just focus on SMEs and start-ups in order to assure definitive and quantum cash flow. Post the pandemic, if the new models of co-working spaces that emerge give larger weightage to enterprise occupiers, we can expect larger investors to show significant interest in the co-working sector.

Co-working players must build scale and expand their network beyond a few cities and states. They need to expand their presence, set up multiple centres in multiple cities and aim for pan-country presence.

On the financing front, co-working operators have to secure a longer credit line than the current norm of dealing on three-or-four month’s working capital. Capital needs to be cheaper and patient. Funding has two aspects, one is funding for doing interiors and the second aspect is for working capital. It is important that investors understand that it is a high-cost investment and hence, it is a medium to longer term investment option.The co-working operators are constantly evolving and relooking at their strategies to gain better investment. These efforts to expand are supported by the increasing preference of the dynamic workforce and younger demography which necessitates flexibilities of design, interiors and work schedules at the office while desiring a sense of community. Hence, once the co-working operators start fine tuning the elements mentioned above, more institutional investors will look at this sector as an attractive and alternative investment option.