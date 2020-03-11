Co-working segment fails to attract large companies in India despite savings of up to 33%

Despite co-working spaces leading to rental savings between 6 and 33 percent, the segment has failed to attract multinationals in India, according to a report by Anarock Consultants.

Individually, flexible workspaces in Pune offer the highest rental difference - as much as 33 percent against comparable spaces in traditional offices and Gurugram in NCR has the least at 6 percent.

The average monthly rental for co-working spaces in Pune's CBD areas like Laxmi Road, Camp, Bund Garden, Koregaon Park, and Shivaji Nagar hover between Rs 5,000 - 10,000 per desk as against Rs 10,000 -12,500 per desk in traditional office spaces, the report said.

"While startups and budding entrepreneurs make a beeline to co-working spaces, large corporates remain wary of depending on them for their expansion. This trend is quite contrary to what is witnessed in developed European nations," said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Despite all the indubitable upsides of co-working spaces, they do have limitations and restrictions. Apart from most of them lacking separate canteens or pantries for occupiers, they also bar corporates from organising events in common areas.

Maintenance of these properties is another challenge. While some large companies do use co-working spaces, these limitations have generally put large companies off the notion of embracing co-working spaces despite the lower rents, he said.

In Bengaluru, co-working spaces charge nearly 20% lower rentals in key areas such as MG Road, Millers Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Residency Road. The average monthly rental for flexible workspaces is between Rs 7,500 – 15,000 per desk while rents for that for traditional office spaces rent out at Rs 10,000 - 18,000 per desk.

In MMR, co-working spaces come at 14% lower rentals in key micro-markets such as Ballard Estate, Colaba, Churchgate, Fort and Nariman Point. The average monthly rentals in co-working spaces is between Rs 18,500 - 28,500 per desk, while for traditional office spaces it hovers between Rs 24,500 - 30,000 per desk.

In Chennai and Hyderabad, the rentals for co-working spaces in CBD areas are 9% lower respectively. The average monthly rentals for flexible workspaces in Chennai's key areas like Anna Salai, Nungambakkam and RK Salai are between Rs 6,000 - 14,000 per desk as against Rs 7,000 - 15,000 per desk for regular office spaces.

In Hyderabad, co-working rentals in key office areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Manikonda and Kondapur range between Rs 5,000 - 8,000 per desk, as opposed to Rs 6,000 - 9,000 per desk in traditional office spaces.

In Gurugram, flexible workspaces command only 6 percent lower monthly rentals of Rs 9,000 - 14,000 per desk, against Rs 9,500 - 15,000 per desk in regular office spaces. A major factor keeping the price difference between the two low in Gurugram is the massive demand for co-working spaces by the start-ups and entrepreneurs in the CBD areas of the city.

Gurugram is one of the major co-working hubs in the country. Also, considering high demand for commercial spaces in Gurugram, supply for Grade A commercial office spaces is low in the city, the report said.