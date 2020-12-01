Co-working firm 91springboard on-boards ITILITE Technologies for over 400 seats in Bengaluru

ITILITE Technologies will use this space as its headquarters with more than 300 employees joining in a phased manner until April 2021

In one of the largest flexible office space deals this year, co-working space operator 91springboard will provide on lease over 400 desks at one of its Bengaluru hubs to ITILITE Technologies, a digital travel and expense SaaS company, the company said.

ITILITE Technologies will be setting up operations at 91springboard’s flexible office space in Indiranagar which has a total seating capacity of 800 spread across three floors. The tech firm will use this space as its headquarters with more than 300 employees joining in a phased manner until April 2021.

The deal was facilitated by JLL.

According to JLL, the country’s flexible space market is expected to cross 50 million sq ft by 2023, and at present, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR together account for more than 50 percent of the flex space stock in India, with Bengaluru housing around 10.6 mn sq ft of such spaces.

“We are extremely elated to on-board ITILITE as one of our members in Bengaluru. It is one of the biggest flexi-office deals in Bengaluru this year and has been made possible by JLL India,” Anand Vemuri, CEO, 91springboard, said.

“We have witnessed 5X increase in enquiries since June 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak. Many companies, be it large or small, are exploring flexible office spaces options owing to the volatile environment across the globe. Companies want to remain agile and quickly adapt to market conditions and our plans offer them the opportunity to do so with ease,” he added.

Anish Khadiya, Chief Business Officer, ITILITE said: “We have continued to grow at an exponential rate despite market conditions and need partners like 91springboard who can keep up with our speed and deliver on our ever-evolving needs. Their office spaces offer highest levels of health and safety, and are flexible and easily accessible, exactly the kind of work environment a world class team needs to perform with ease.”

Rahul Arora, Managing Director (Bengaluru), JLL India, said: “The two cities of Bengaluru and NCR together account for more than 50% of India’s flex stock. Current market penetration of flexible work spaces in total office space stands at 3.0%; expected to move to 4.2% by 2023.”

Having established its first dedicated co-working space in Delhi in 2012, 91springboard currently has 27 hubs spread across India’s premier cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune and Goa.