Co-working community 91Springboard launches its first Platinum Hub in Gurugram

91Springboard, the Gurugram-headquartered co-working space provider, has launched its first Platinum Hub at Vatika Triangle at MG Road in its home city, according to a statement on Thursday.

This facility houses 300 desks and offers several “world-class” amenities and will be different from its other offerings as it aims to provide a premium workspace experience to enhance productivity, it said.

According to the statement, in addition to an innovative modular layout, the hub offers highly convenient customisation options as its USP, which include moveable furniture and layouts that can be easily customised based on member requirements.

“Everything in the new hub, which is 91Springboard's third platinum hub in India, will have luxury coupled with support services that facilitate easy moving in and working.

“The co-working space will have features like soundproof cabins, ergonomic design of chairs and tables, LED lighting, visually pleasing colour schemes, innovative ventilation and open spaces for smooth mobility.

“As India's fastest-growing financial and technology hub, Gurugram is home to many businesses and integrated developments. The 91Springboard platinum hub at Vatika Triangle will provide additional options for clients with a discerning eye and elevate the overall workplace environment for every member,” the statement said.

Anand Vemuri, CEO and co-founder, said that consumer preferences are always evolving with the changing times and advances in technology. “The pandemic further paved the way for new working norms which are more people-centric. We have, therefore, upgraded our hubs with fresh designs and amenities, setting new standards in the co-working industry. 91Springboard plans to launch more hubs across the country in the platinum range,” Vemuri was quoted as saying in the statement. Launched in 2012, 91Springboard is present in eight cities and has 24 operational hubs across Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune and Goa.

Moneycontrol News

