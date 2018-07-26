CMRS gives nod for commencement of operations for Delhi Metro Pink Line's second section

The commissioner for metro rail safety (CMRS) has given the approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and stipulation, a DMRC statement said.

The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after compliance of the same by DMRC, it said.

This 8.1-kilometre long section has six stations including two interchange stations at INA and Lajpat Nagar. After the opening of this section, the Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section will cover 29.6 kilometres.

The first stretch from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened in March this year.

The third stretch from Lajpat Nagar to Shiv Vihar is expected to be opened in two parts as there are land acquisition issues with Trilokpuri section, they said.

The entire 59 km stretch is likely to be thrown open to the public by end of the year, DMRC sources told Moneycontrol.

INA will the interchange station for the Yellow Line and Lajpat Nagar Station will be the interchange station for the Violet Line.

Next phase Lajpat Nagar to Shiv Vihar is expected to open in two parts due to land acquisition issues in the Trilokpuri section. The construction between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri stations has been held up due to land acquisition issues. The DMRC has been trying to rehabilitate more than 100 families in Trilokpuri area.

The Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar stretch (15 km) is likely to be opened in the next two months. Trials are currently on, sources say.

The 59-km Pink Line is Delhi Metro’s longest corridor and runs from Majlis Park in the north to Shiv Vihar in north-east. The first corridor of the Pink Line, from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened on March 14, connecting north and south campuses of the Delhi University on the DMRC network for the first time.

After the opening of the Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar section, the total length of DMRC's network will be 296 kilometers.