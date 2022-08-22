CIDCO gets bids worth Rs 678 crore for five plots in Navi Mumbai: Sources

Representational image.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the planning authority for Navi Mumbai - a satellite city near Mumbai, has received bids worth Rs 678 crore through the e-auction of five plots measuring more than 33,000 square metres, said sources.

The CIDCO had last month declared an e-auction for 16 plots of which auction results for five plots came out on August 22.

All the five plots are located in the Nerul node of Navi Mumbai and the highest quote of over Rs 118 crore was for a 3,069- square metre plot followed by Rs 380 crore for a 25,000 square metre plot. This particular plot is located in the neighbourhood of the plush NRI Seawoods Estates and the newly built water taxi jetty. However, environmentalists have opposed the auctioning of the plot claiming it to be in violation of Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms.

Activist BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, pointed out that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 22 ordered a stay on any transaction for the plot, adding that the plot is now the subject of a petition being heard by the NGT.

Kumar added, "The issue here is CIDCO putting up a CRZ restricted plot for auction which we vehemently oppose. CIDCO cannot claim price on an area which does not belong to it."

Further, the other three plots that include a 2,029-square metre plot got quotations of over Rs 76 crore followed by over Rs 64 crore for a 1,889-square metre plot and Rs 40 crore for a 1,221-square metres plot in the Nerul node of Navi Mumbai.

Quotations are very high

Moneycontrol has sent a query to the CIDCO on the quotations and the stay by the NGT and a response is awaited.

Though the CIDCO might have got a good price for the land parcels, developers say that the quoted rates are unreasonably high.

Manohar Shroff, a developer from Navi Mumbai said, "The rates up to Rs 2 lakh per square metre is fine but the market is not at all ready for purchasing plots at Rs 3 lakh per square metre, which has happened. This will only result in prices going high as developers will not be able to sell them at affordable rates."

Shroff added, "On top of this, the unsold inventory is already piling up both in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This whole purchase by developers is very speculative and risky in nature. The plot near NRI Estate got only over Rs 380 crore due to the ongoing NGT case."

Meanwhile, the CIDCO last week announced e-auction for 14 plots of over 23,000 square metres at a base price of over Rs 146 crore. The 14 plots are located in the Airoli, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Koparkhairane, and Panvel areas of Navi Mumbai.

Of the 14 plots, as many as 10 are located in Panvel. The size of the plots ranges from 300 square metres to over 5,000 square metres.