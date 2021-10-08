MARKET NEWS

Chintels to develop 9.28 lakh sq ft commercial project in Gurgaon; to invest Rs 400 crore

The principal architects of the project are Delhi-based Morphogenesis. The company has also built the first completed commercial project in Sector 114, Gurugram -Chintels Corporate Park.

Moneycontrol News

Gurgaon-based developer, Chintels India Pvt. Ltd, on October 8 began construction of its commercial project Chintels Center spread across 9.28 lakh sq ft, for which it is investing Rs 400 crore, the company said in a statement.

Located at Sector 114 in Gurugram, Haryana will be constructed on a plot size of 6.79 acres. "The project will cost approximately Rs 400 crore to develop and will consist of approximately 9.28 lakh square feet of the total built-up area," the statement said. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

The site is located a stone’s throw away from Delhi border. Once the Dwarka Expressway is completed in 2022, it will be a five-minute drive from the new India International Convention, Expo Centre in Dwarka Sector 25 and from Dwarka Sector 21 Airport line Metro.

“There are many residential projects, both completed and under-construction along Dwarka Expressway. But there are not enough commercial projects. We intend to cater to this gap,” said Prashant Solomon, Managing Director, Chintels India.

“We want to develop Sectors 114 and 115 as a landmark commercial, retail and hospitality hub in the coming years. The proximity to Delhi, expo centre and airport distinguishes this area from all other such areas in Delhi NCR and this area will soon attract a lot of footfalls”, he added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chintels #commercial #gurgaon #Real Estate
first published: Oct 8, 2021 06:40 pm

