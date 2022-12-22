 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chintels Paradiso case: Police arrest proprietor of firm involved in repair works

Ashish Mishra
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

Amit Austin, who was the proprietor of the firm involved in the repair works, was arrested on December 21 by a SIT formed to probe the case, said the police.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10. (Image: PTI)

Ten months after a portion of the sixth floor in tower D of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram's sector 109 collapsed all the way down to the first floor killing two persons, the police arrested the proprietor of the firm involved in the repair works in the housing complex, the first arrest in the case.

The accused, Amit Austin, the proprietor of Manish Switchgear and Construction, which was the firm involved in the repair works, was arrested on December 21 by a SIT formed to probe the case, said the police.

His firm was carrying out tiling work in a flat of the tower D of Chintels Paradiso society allegedly without adequate safety measures, the police said in a statement.

It added that after the February 10 tower collapse incident, a FIR was registered at Bajghera police station. The arrest was made by the SIT, which is being headed by ACP Udhyog Vihar Gurugram. The accused will be produced before the court.

In February, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in tower D collapsed vertically, killing two women and injuring many others.

Following the incident, besides the police investigation, a probe was ordered in the matter and a team of experts from IIT-Delhi was asked to conduct a structural audit.

