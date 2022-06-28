Chetan Bhagat buys apartment in South Delhi for Rs 11.6 crore

Writer Chetan Bhagat has bought a 4BHK unit in South Delhi’s Westend area for Rs 11.6 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The deal was registered on June 24, the document showed.

Bhagat paid Rs 70 lakh stamp duty for the transaction, brokers said.

The writer has bought a middle floor located on a 500-sq yard plot in C block of Westend area, brokers in the know said.

They said that the area is 288.15 sq m. The per sq ft price works out to be around Rs 44,000 to Rs 45,000.

Relatively newer apartments are priced between Rs 55,000 and 60,000 per sq ft, they said.

The apartment has been bought by Chetan Bhagat Entertainment Pvt Ltd through Chetan Bhagat and the sellers are Rajeev Bakshi and Rita Bakshi, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

A query sent to Bhagat remained unanswered at the time of publishing this report.

"The year 2022 has seen pent-up demand in the sale of super-luxury floors in the South Delhi's prime colonies but the supply of ready-to-move-in apartments is limited," said Rohit Chopra of Southdelhiprime.com.