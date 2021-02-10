Chennai in top-10 Markets to Watch For, Mumbai on spotlight for APAC Markets

Chennai is among the top-10 data center markets to watch for around the world, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s 2021 Global Data Center Market Comparison report.

The other nine markets to watch out for include Nairobi, Stockholm, Cape Town, Moscow, Athens, Abu Dhabi, Santiago, Kuala Lumpur, Vienna.

Markets making it to the top-10 data center markets around the world included Northern Virginia, Chicago, Sydney, Singapore, Dallas, London, Seattle, New York/New Jersey and Amsterdam, the report said.

The spotlight on specific APAC Markets includes Mumbai, India in terms of Cloud Availability Criteria.

Other APAC markets included are Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Osaka

Cushman & Wakefield’s study evaluated 1,189 data centers around the world, utilising a unique weighted methodology to rank 48 global markets to arrive at the overall Top Ten markets.

Recently, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority had decided to allot six acres in Techzone 4 to a Japanese firm, NTT India, to set up a data centre of 70 MW capacity is expected to turn the area into an attractive data centre hub due to availability of infrastructure and help the business get decentralised from traditional Mumbai and Chennai strongholds.

NTT India would be the second data centre project in Greater Noida after Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group was given 20 acres in Knowledge Park 5 to set up a 200 MW data centre. The first of the six towers of the Hiranandani Group is expected to be ready next year.

The two companies are expected to invest close to Rs 8,000 crore and generate employment for around 1,500 people. Two more data centres may come up in the region, officials had said.

The data centre industry is expected to add 703 MW capacity by the end of 2025, translating into an opportunity of 9.3 million sq ft of real estate development, a report by JLL had said.

These capacity additions would require greenfield investments of $4.9 billion to fuel the future development of the sector, the report, titled 're(Imagine) Data Centres Running India’s digital economy,' by JLL said.

The impact of data protection laws, increased shift from captive to colocation (colo) data centres and implementation of new technologies like 5G, edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) will drive sustained investor demand for this asset class over the next five years, it said.