Chennai garners $2.88 billion investment in real estate sector between 2018-22

Apr 18, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

Chennai has garnered investments worth USD 2.88 billion in real estate during the period 2018-22, making the city among the top five in the country, a study undertaken by real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia said on Tuesday.

Across India, the real estate sector attracted investments of USD 43.3 billion between 2018-2022. Chennai recorded investments totaling to USD 0.9 billion during 2018-22 into land acquisition accounting eight per cent of the total land acquire since 2018.

Over 60 per cent of the investments were in core and core-plus investment strategies, the report has revealed. According to CBRE Chairman and chief executive officer, India South East Asia, Middle East and Africa Anshuman Magazine, ”in the next two years, we expect investment inflows to remain steady with cumulative inflow of USD 16 -17 billion.”

”Taking into account the historical and current trends and the capital that existing investment platforms have raised over the past two -three years, we anticipate that the office sector will continue to attract the largest share of institutional inflows,” he said.