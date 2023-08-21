English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Chennai-based Casagrand to develop 20 million sq ft housing in Mumbai and Pune, invest Rs 8,000 crore

    The developer will build affordable and luxury housing projects in the two metros in the next three years.

    Mehul R Thakkar
    August 21, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST
    The company also announced former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly as its national brand ambassador.

    The company also announced former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly as its national brand ambassador.

    Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand plans to invest Rs 8,000 crore by developing 20 million square feet (msf) of luxury and affordable housing in Mumbai and Pune over the next three years.

    “We are venturing outside South India for the first time with a foray in Mumbai and Pune. So far, Casagrand has developed 38 msf of real estate across Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad,” a company statement said.

    The company also announced former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly as its national brand ambassador. "This endorsement is in line with the company’s aggressive expansion plans to newer geographical markets," the statement said.

    Also read: Mumbai real estate: How two new metro corridors are jacking up residential rentals

    “We started with a humble beginning in the year 2004 and today, we are one of the top three builders in South India, and in the next five years, we aspire to be amongst the top five builders in the country. So far, we have delivered 123 projects on time. Last year, we achieved sales of Rs 4,200 crore, and in this financial year, we are aiming to achieve a sales value of Rs 7,200 crore. This year we are aggressively looking to expand our presence in newer markets, especially in Maharashtra," said Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand.

    Related stories

    Mehul R Thakkar
    Mehul R Thakkar is Special Correspondent, Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news platform, based in Mumbai where he is focussed on covering the real estate sector.
    Tags: #Housing #Real Estate
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:18 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!