Rajeev Talwar, CEO and whole-time director of DLF, retires

In January, the company had informed the stock exchanges that Talwar, whole-time director of DLF since February 14, 2014, and who was elevated as CEO on August 28, 2015, had decided to retire.

Rajeev Talwar joined DLF Ltd as a group executive director in 2006.

CEO and whole-time director of real estate firm DLF, Rajeev Talwar, has retired, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Further to our disclosure dated 29th January 2021, please note that Mr. Rajeev Talwar has been superannuated from the close of business hours of 31st March 2021. Consequent to their retirement the constitution of the Board continues to be in compliance with the requirements of applicable laws,” the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

“Talwar has also ably led our business in East and West and delivered some important projects for us in these geographies. He has been an integral part of the leadership team at DLF and played an important role in its growth journey over the years,” DLF had said.

Talwar joined DLF Ltd as a group executive director in 2006.

An alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, he was selected for the Indian Administrative Service in 1978. He has held several key positions in the central and state governments.
TAGS: #CEO and whole time director #DLF #Real Estate #Talwar
first published: Mar 31, 2021 08:54 pm

