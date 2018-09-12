Centre to establish web-based 'knowledge lab' to share technologies for affordable housing

To meet its vision of housing for all by 2022, the government will launch an online knowledge lab for states and union territories, detailing ways to execute affordable housing projects through new technologies and innovative designs.

According to the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry, the laboratory will act as a source of information on the matters related to affordable housing in the country.

An official said that the ministry has taken several steps to implement housing projects and share knowledge in various thematic areas such as housing technologies, innovative designs, housing finance and development policies.

"In view of requirement for a repository of information on these subjects being felt strongly across states and UTs, a 'Housing for All - Knowledge Lab' will be established," the official said.

States and union territories can use technologies generated by stakeholders with regard to the government's vision of housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Under PMAY(U), the government has set a target of constructing one crore houses by 2022 across the country.

All stakeholders made a "lot of efforts" and generated knowledge towards planning and formulation of policy documents, housing for all plan of action and public private partnership (PPP) projects, the official said.

According to the plan, among content and documents that will be uploaded in the 'knowledge lab' are policy frameworks, specific guidelines on financial mechanism, thematic detailed project reports with model design, best practice, lessons from 'failures' and international experiences on social housing.

R K Gautam, the director of Housing for All (HFA-V), will be in-charge of the 'knowledge lab'.