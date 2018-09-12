App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to establish web-based 'knowledge lab' to share technologies for affordable housing

According to the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry, the laboratory will act as a source of information on the matters related to affordable housing in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To meet its vision of housing for all by 2022, the government will launch an online knowledge lab for states and union territories, detailing ways to execute affordable housing projects through new technologies and innovative designs.

According to the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry, the laboratory will act as a source of information on the matters related to affordable housing in the country.

An official said that the ministry has taken several steps to implement housing projects and share knowledge in various thematic areas such as housing technologies, innovative designs, housing finance and development policies.

"In view of requirement for a repository of information on these subjects being felt strongly across states and UTs, a 'Housing for All - Knowledge Lab' will be established," the official said.

related news

States and union territories can use technologies generated by stakeholders with regard to the government's vision of housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Under PMAY(U), the government has set a target of constructing one crore houses by 2022 across the country.

All stakeholders made a "lot of efforts" and generated knowledge towards planning and formulation of policy documents, housing for all plan of action and public private partnership (PPP) projects, the official said.

According to the plan, among content and documents that will be uploaded in the 'knowledge lab' are policy frameworks, specific guidelines on financial mechanism, thematic detailed project reports with model design, best practice, lessons from 'failures' and international experiences on social housing.

R K Gautam, the director of Housing for All (HFA-V), will be in-charge of the 'knowledge lab'.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 07:45 pm

tags #India #Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.