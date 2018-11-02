Centre to come out with green construction challenge soon: Minister

The Centre would soon launch a "global green construction challenge" with the aim of promoting eco-friendly technologies in the sector, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said here on November 1. Speaking at the Green Building Congress 2018 here, he said the government wanted participants from anywhere in the world to take part in the challenge.

The government recognised environmental degradation and climate change as a serious threat to the nation and the planet as a whole, he said. "Later this year, we will formally launch... we will invite all participants, no matter where they may be, anywhere in the world, entities which have green technology, which they would like to share, to come and participate in this fascinating exercise which we are engaged in," he said.

India had signalled at multinational fora that it was willing to not only shoulder its own responsibility but assume obligations to make the planet a safer and a healthier place, he said. The government was in the process of finalising the "challenge" and the matter would be placed before the Cabinet for its nod, Puri, holding independent charge of the ministry, told reporters later.

The Centre's overall objective was to make sure that the way ahead from now to 2030 in terms of both its flagship programmes and implementation of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) "is firmly anchored in re-development which is green and resilient," Puri said. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government has to build 11 million homes by 2022 and the idea was to construct them in a manner which reduces the carbon footprint and ensure buildings were positive emitters of energy, he said. He also referred to the World Bank report on October 31 which improved global ranking in ease of doing business to 77.

"Both in terms of ease of living, which is important, and also in terms of green and sustainability, we have a major challenge ahead. But, the good news is that we are going about meeting that challenge in the correct way," he said. The "green consciousness" of adopting an environmentally friendly approach should not be just for cities, but also for religious places, villages and others, he added.