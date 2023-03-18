Centre notifies rules for feeding and maintenance of stray dogs to mixed response from residents

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, defining the guidelines for the management and feeding of stray dogs. According to this, the onus of dedicating feeding points for such community animals in their localities and apartment complexes lies with Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and Apartment Owners Associations (AOA), respectively.

The RWAs and AOAs will have to make necessary arrangements for the feeding of community dogs and cats residing in the premises or the area.

Bearing in mind the dog / cat population in the concerned area, RWA and AOA representatives shall designate feeding spots that have been mutually agreed upon.

“These feeding spots shall be far from children play areas, entry and exit points, staircases, and should be in an area which is the least frequented by children and senior citizens. RWAs or AOAs should designate feeding times depending on the movement of children and senior citizens. The designated feeder shall ensure that there is no littering at the feeding location. Designated feeders are allowed to volunteer to help vaccinate the dogs, and to assist the animal birth control programme by helping catch and release the animals,” the guidelines said.

Ashish Mishra