Centre hosts conference in Mumbai today to address home buyers' grievances

With real-estate sector disputes accounting for around 10 percent of the cases in consumer commissions, the Centre is for the first time holding a conference of homebuyers and developers on April 18 to discuss ways to redress their problems.

The conference is being organised in Mumbai by the consumer affairs ministry to effectively redress the grievances pertaining to the real estate sector, an official statement said. The conference is being organised in association with the government of Maharashtra, which is one of the biggest real estate markets in the country.

The meeting is also being held to reduce the pendency of cases with consumer commissions. Some key areas that will be covered include systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector.

Cases filed in the consumer commissions would be analysed and major factors that result in such disputes identified and presented for deliberations, the ministry said in a statement.

The stakeholders will also examine why more cases are filed with consumer commissions even though a separate authority like RERA is specified for dealing with the cases pertaining to the housing sector. Speedy and effective redressal of real estate would be looked at, the statement said.

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal a tad higher as focus turns to upcoming Fed meeting Real estate cases comprise around 10 percent of the total cases in consumer commissions. Since their inception, 2,30,517 cases have been filed. While 1,76,895 of them have been disposed of, 53,622 are pending. Despite tribunals such as RERA and NCLT assigned to deal with the housing sector, the pendency is rising in various consumer commissions, the ministry said in a statement. The secretary, department of consumer affairs, will chair the conference. Members of the National Commission, presidents of state commissions of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Gujarat, president of the RERA Appellate Tribunal Maharashtra and RERA chairmen from Delhi and Maharashtra are expected at the conference. District commission presidents of Delhi, Bengaluru, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Chandigarh and representatives from MOHUA, RERA, IBBI, Maharashtra government, ASCI, and all the VCOs and builders fraternity are also likely to participate in the meeting. The consumer affairs department wants to reduce the pendency of cases in consumer commissions to protect the interest of the consumers and reach the goal set by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the statement added. Forum for People's Collective Efforts welcomed the move. “Despite RERA being in force for more than six years, homebuyers continue to suffer and the sector still lacks confidence,” forum president Abhay Upadhyay said. Home buyers were hopeful that the consumer affairs ministry would take steps to protect their interests, he said.

