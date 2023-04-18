 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre hosts conference in Mumbai today to address home buyers' grievances

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The conference will also deliberate why real estate cases are being filed with consumer commissions even though separate authorities such as RERA are specifically assigned to deal with the housing sector

The Department of Consumer Affairs will for the first time hold a stakeholders conference comprising homebuyers and developers on April 18 to discuss ways to redress the issues faced by them

With real-estate sector disputes accounting for around 10 percent of the cases in consumer commissions, the Centre is for the first time holding a conference of homebuyers and developers on April 18 to discuss ways to redress their problems.

The conference is being organised in Mumbai by the consumer affairs ministry to effectively redress the grievances pertaining to the real estate sector, an official statement said. The conference is being organised in association with the government of Maharashtra, which is one of the biggest real estate markets in the country.

The meeting is also being held to reduce the pendency of cases with consumer commissions. Some key areas that will be covered include systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector.

Cases filed in the consumer commissions would be analysed and major factors that result in such disputes identified and presented for deliberations, the ministry said in a statement.