HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Centre approves Delhi Metro's extension to Ghaziabad's New Bus Adda

The cabinet has also approved contribution of Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension at a total completion cost of Rs 1,781.21 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Centre on January 23 approved the extension of the Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, which will provide a much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to NCR. The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement, the government said the total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 kilometers.

"The Union cabinet has approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad," it stated.

The cabinet has also approved contribution of Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension at a total completion cost of Rs 1,781.21 crore, it said.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #Delhi #India #Real Estate

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

