you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Centre approves construction of 6.5 lakh houses

Addressing a press conference, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the next three-four months, the ministry will sanction all the 1.12 crore houses, a target set by the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre on Friday approved construction of 6.5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses being funded under the scheme to over one crore.

Addressing a press conference, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the next three-four months, the ministry will sanction all the 1.12 crore houses, a target set by the government.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #PMAY #Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana #Real Estate

