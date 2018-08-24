Centre approves construction of 1.12 lakh houses under PMAY scheme

The Centre has approved construction of 1.12 lakh more affordable houses for urban poor in eight states under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, with Andhra Pradesh bagging the largest share of over 37,719 housing units, ministry officials said on Friday.

The approval was given in the 37th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held in the Capital on August 23.

Among other states, Haryana has sanctions for 19,858 affordable houses, for Madhya Pradesh it is 18,375, Maharashtra is 12,238 houses, Chhattisgarh 10,632 houses, and Karnataka is 8,761 houses. Approvals given for J&K is at 4,442 houses while Arunachal Pradesh has been sanctioned 188 houses.

The ministry said central assistance of Rs 1,683.18 crore will be provided to execute these projects.

With the above proposed, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would become 54.95 lakh after final approval from CSMC.

In July, the committee had sanctioned construction of 2.67 lakh affordable houses for the poor in 10 states.