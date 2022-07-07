English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project to be completed by July 18: Puri

    The Central Vista Avenue is more or less ready. Some minor works are being executed at one or two underpasses. These will be completed soon, said Puri

    Moneycontrol News
    The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, had revised its estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

    The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, had revised its estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

    The revamp of the Central Vista Avenue or Rajpath will be completed by July 18, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on July 7.

    “The Central Vista Avenue is more or less ready. Some minor works are being executed at one or two underpasses. These will be completed soon. The project will be completed by July 15 to July 18,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the SVANidhi Mahotsav, a cultural festival for celebrating the success of the PM SVANidhi Scheme for street vendors.

    The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

    Puri had visited the area a few days ago and tweeted that "Central Vista Avenue, Delhi's favourite picnic spot and tourist destination where all of us have spent time with our families will now be greener, cleaner and uncluttered. It will have underpasses, vending zones, public amenities, pathways, and green spaces, among other features."

    The redevelopment project of the Central Vista, the country’s power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister’s residence, and a prime minister’s office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

    Close

    Related stories

    In June, Puri had said that the Centre has achieved the target of holding the Republic Day parade on a revamped Rajpath under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project.

    In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Limited is constructing the building. The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase the country’s democratic heritage, a lounge for the members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Central Vista Avenue #Real Estate #redevelopment
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 05:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.