Central Vista Avenue project has achieved 60% physical progress, govt tells Lok Sabha

Redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and is expected to be completed by December 2021 is 60 percent complete, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on December 2.

The amount incurred so far is Rs 190.76 crore and the estimated cost is Rs 608 crore, the ministry said.

The new Parliament building project, which is scheduled to be completed by October 2022, has achieved 35 percent of physical progress, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in a written reply to a question by Congress MP Manish Tewari.

The estimated cost of the building is Rs 971 crore of which an amount of Rs 340.58 crore has been incurred so far, he said.

The government has planned to hold the 2022 Republic Day parade on the newly developed Rajpath that comes under the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project.

In his written reply to Tewari, Kishore said Rs 1,289 crore has been allocated for the development works of Central Vista in the ongoing financial year.

He also said that mobilisation of resources and site preparation is in progress for the common Central Secretariat Buildings 1,2 and 3. These are estimated to be completed by November 2023. The estimated cost of these buildings is Rs 3,690 crore and Rs 7.85 crore has been incurred so far.