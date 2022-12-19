 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CDSL acquires 46,000 sq ft of office space in Mumbai for Rs 163 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 19, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

The depository paid a stamp duty of Rs 9.79 crore for the registration of the two deals

Central Depository Services (India) Limited, the first listed Indian central securities depository, has acquired two floors of more than 46,200 sq ft (carpet area) of office space in the Marathon Futurex tower in Mumbai's Lower Parel for Rs 163.16 crore.

CDSL has bought 23,110 sq ft of space on the 35th floor for an agreement value of Rs 81.64 crore for which the total usable carpet area is 23,100 sq ft. It comes with 16 car parking slots. The agreement was registered on November 14, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

It has also acquired space on the 34th floor spread across an area of 23,110 sq ft for which the company has paid an agreement value of Rs 81,52 crore and a stamp duty of Rs 4.89 crore. The space comes with 15 car parking slots, the document showed.

"A combination of several factors worked in our favour in concluding this deal,” said Mayur Shah, Managing Director, Marathon Group. “Our project's location was a key consideration. With the Deslise Road bridge finally set to reopen, even road traffic issues will soon be eased. This enables employers to attract talent from all over the city."

"Sale of 23,110 sqft carpet area office grade A space in Lower Parel once again reinstates unsatiated demand for good quality office space. The price comes to approximately 35,300 per sqft on carpet which is very attractive as housing projects in the same micro-market trade at 50,000 per sq ft. Offices in the Lower Parel micro-market are trading at a significant discount to housing at the moment, thereby making the offices asset class an attractive investment opportunity for self-use and investment purposes. Also given the capital value of commercial assets is low at the moment, appreciation is near guaranteed in the future as commercial office prices play catch-up with housing prices in the micro-market,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix.