Real Estate

CCI sees lesser filings on realty sector-related pure consumer disputes post RERA

In 2020-21, as many as 17 investigations were ordered by the regulator.

PTI
Representative image.

Filings before the Competition Commission with respect to pure consumer disputes related to the real estate sector have declined after the enactment of the RERA Act, according to the government. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday told the Lok Sabha that in the last three financial years, Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered 59 investigations into cases of anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position.

In 2020-21, as many as 17 investigations were ordered by the regulator. The CCI has taken various proactive measures from time to time to ensure effective competition and fair play in the market, including conducting market studies on relevant sectors.

ALSO READ: Real estate outlook 2022: Investment volumes into realty to match those of 2021

"These have resulted in greater sensitisation and understanding of different stakeholders, including end-consumers as to the purport and import of competition law regime and accordingly, pure consumer disputes having no competition concerns, have declined. "Further, with the enactment of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, filings before the Commission in respect of pure consumer disputes related to real estate sector have also declined," Singh said in a written reply.

The minister also said that various initiatives and advocacy measures have supplemented and complemented the enforcement functions of the CCI, "resulting in fostering competition in the markets ex ante and thereby lessening the need for enforcement actions". To a query on whether the government has notified the rules to permit the companies to directly list their securities on foreign stock exchanges, the minister replied in the negative.

"Section 5 of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2020 (amending Section 23 of the Companies Act, 2013) has not yet been brought into force. Hence, no rules have been notified for direct listing of securities on foreign exchanges, as of now," he said in a separate written reply.
PTI
Tags: #Competition Commission of India #Real Estate #RERA Act
first published: Dec 13, 2021 09:32 pm

