CBRI to advise on structural audit of buildings close to Supertech Twin Towers, says Noida Authority

As Noida's illegally built Supertech Twin Towers are set to be demolished, Noida Authority said on July 19 that the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will advise on the demand for a structural audit of neighbouring buildings. The authority asked the CBRI to give its 'expert opinion' and ordered Supertech to adhere to the decision.

“With regard to the structural audit, it has been decided to take an expert opinion from the CBRI. If the CBRI suggests for structural audit in the critical zone, then Supertech will have to get the structural audit done by a reputed consultant immediately. Supertech should also make the payment of Rs 70 lakh as demanded by the CBRI,” said the authority.

Edifice contended in the meeting chaired by Noida Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari that according to the vibration prediction report, the maximum vibration is expected to be 34 mm per second, while all the structures in Zone-5 are designed according to the norms of 300 mm per second and thus there is no need for a structural audit.

It may be noted that the residents of buildings neighbouring twin towers including Emerald Court and ATS Greens have been demanding a structural audit of their towers fearing impact due to the proposed demolition of the twin towers.

The Edifice Engineering, which has been trusted with the demolition work, informed the authority that demolition will take place at 2.30 pm on August 21.

Detailing its demolition preparedness, Edifice informed the Noida Authority that holes have been drilled in the pillars located at 11 primary and seven secondary floors of each tower and Geo fibre cloth wrapping has been done on the pillars. Only nine pillars are left, in which the wrapping work has been instructed to be completed in the next three days.

The UP Pollution Control Board and Noida Authority will jointly examine the report related to the disposal of construction and demolition waste as submitted by Edifice Engineering. The Edifice has been asked to submit a final report to the authority by July 31.

The Edifice has also been asked to prepare a plan to cover the lawns and shrubs to protect them from dust arising due to the demolition.

The authority said in a statement that explosive material will be kept in the holes made in the pillars between August 2 and August 20 and during this period, only Edifice personnel will be allowed to enter the twin tower premises.

Noida CEO Maheshwari also directed Edifice Engineering to install CCTV cameras to monitor the premises during the explosive storage period.

It also asked the Edifice to determine the height of the iron sheet to protect Emerald Court and ATS Village from dust at the time of the blast. The Edifice Engineering has been asked to coordinate with the pollution control board in this regard and submit the details by July 30.

A meeting with NDRF in this regard will be organised in a week, said the Noida Authority.

The meeting was attended by Maheshwari, officials from Pollution Control Board, Fire Department, Supertech and Edifice Engineering. Members of Residents Welfare Associations of Emerald Court and ATS Village also took part in the meeting.