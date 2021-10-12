CBRI team surveys Supertech twin towers site in Noida

The Supreme Court in August ordered the demolition of the 40-storey twin towers - Apex and Ceyane, which are part of Supertech's Emerald Court Project in Noida. (File image of the twin towers)

The director of the Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) visited the Supertech Emerald Court project site on October 12 along with a group of experts, sources told Moneycontrol.

The site visit and the survey lasted for an hour, they said.

The visit was followed by a meeting with Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari, they said, adding the team discussed the roadmap for the demolition of the buildings.

The team from the institute inspected the 40-storey twin towers in the project site located in Sector 93A, whose demolition has been ordered by the Supreme Court. Another meeting of experts will take place again on October 14, sources said.

Noida Authority is preparing the bid document with the help of the Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI). A seven-member committee has been constituted to oversee the process that includes an additional CEO and senior officials from the engineering and planning departments.

Observing that there was collusion between Noida Authority and the builder in the construction of 40-storey twin towers in Noida, the Supreme Court on August 31 ordered the demolition of the structures located in Sector 93A within three months.

The court had held that the construction violated the minimum distance requirement and had been built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah had ordered that the demolition of the twin towers should be completed within three months and the builder would have to bear the expenses for the same.

The court had said that the work of demolition shall be carried out by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to ensure safe demolition, the bench had said.

The Supreme Court, on October 4, dismissed Supertech's application to save one of the two 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida, that were ordered to be razed over grave illegalities on August 31.

Supertech had later approached the Supreme Court to stop the demolition, saying that it has an alternative plan that could save several crores of rupees from going waste and also prove to be “beneficial for the environment”.

The filing of applications styled as miscellaneous applications' or applications for clarifications in the guise for review cannot be countenanced, the apex court had said.

Two days after the Supreme Court gave the demolition order, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a special investigation team (SIT).

The UP government’s special investigation team (SIT), constituted to investigate Supertech’s Emerald Court project case and fix responsibility on the officials who permitted the construction of the twin towers, had submitted its report and found 26 officials of the Noida Authority guilty in the case of which 20 have retired, two have died and four are still serving.

The Uttar Pradesh government on October 3 suspended three Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) officers over their role in illegal construction of Supertech’s two 40-storey towers in Noida, the statement said.

It also directed that an FIR be lodged with the state vigilance commission against these officials, four directors and two architects of Supertech Limited.

The Allahabad high court had in 2014 ordered demolition of the twin towers - an order which the Supreme Court upheld in August.