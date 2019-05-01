App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

CBRE-NASSCOM join hands to support tech startups looking to transform real estate

The collective objective is aimed to support emerging businesses with the potential to transform the real estate market with creative, innovative and disruptive thinking.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Property consultant CBRE on May 1 said it has tied up with IT industry body NASSCOM to identify and support startups that seek to transform Indian real estate sector with technological innovations.

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd will conduct a 'Proptech Challenge' in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) that aims to identify budding startups working towards innovating and building technology solutions for the real estate sector.

The collective objective is aimed to support emerging businesses with the potential to transform the real estate market with creative, innovative and disruptive thinking.

Speaking on the initiative, NASSCOM Head Membership Srikanth Srinivasan said it is collaborating with CBRE to nurture the real estate segment in the startup ecosystem.

related news

"Creating the next-generation of startups is the need of the hour and this platform will provide opportunities to not only present emerging technologies and innovations but also entry into our 10K start-up ecosystem," he added.

CBRE India Chairman & CEO Anshuman Magazine said: "In a developing economy like India, it is imperative to become tech-ready and encourage businesses working towards transformation that will take the industry to a truly global industry which is tech-ready".

Magazine also heads CBRE's South East Asia, Africa and middle east business.

Startups with an idea and in search for a platform to address a wider audience should participate in this challenge. Entries will be divided into four categories: Real Estate FinTech; Sustainability; Agility and Efficiency and Made For India.

The NASSCOM is the premier trade body of the IT-BPM industries in India. It has more than 2,100 members, which include both Indian and MNCs that have a presence in India.

US-based CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 company, said it is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). It has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide.

CBRE started Indian operation in 1994 and currently it has more than 8,300 professionals across 10 offices with a presence in over 80 cities in India.
First Published on May 1, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Business #CBRE #Companies #India #Nasscom #Real Estate

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes ...

Priyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusin ...

Sunny Deol on entering politics: I am stepping into a new phase

Kal Penn as Ladies Bhai has made fans wanting to see him on Taarak Meh ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

PR Sreejesh Nominated for Khel Ratna; Chinglensana, Akashdeep and Deep ...

Nitish Kumar's Silence Speaks Loud as PM Modi Chants 'Vande Mataram' a ...

Why No Superhero Movie Can Ever Be Great Without the Solid Presence of ...

Delhi University 2019 Admission Dates: All You Need to Know

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Holding Her Daughter Aaradhya's Han ...

‘Act of Cowardice’: Rajnath Singh Assures Maharashtra of All Assis ...

Alia Bhatt Flaunts This Season's Hottest Bag Trend from Karl Lagerfeld ...

National Level Taekwondo Player From Manipur Sells Fruit Salad to Fund ...

No Need to Give Any Person Power to Hurt You: Soni Razdan on Personal ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Contesting in Varanasi would have limit ...

Rahul Gandhi apologises to Supreme Court for wrong attribution of 'cho ...

Donald Trump backed waivers to India and other allies before tighter I ...

Cyclone Fani may hit Odisha on Friday: Here is all you need to know

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Eight core industries show 4.7% growth in March 2019

Kanchana 3 edges past Rs 100 cr at worldwide box office; Madhuraraja b ...

Election Commission gives clean chit to Narendra Modi in Wardha speech ...

Indian soldiers burnt houses in Kashmir, used civilians as human shiel ...

Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid Juan Guaido's 'coup attempt'; Nic ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Champions League: Liverpool's high-tempo football faces off with extra ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.