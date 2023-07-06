CBRE launches development solutions platform for better project management

CBRE's project management service would advise developers on financing, what to build and which format is likely to deliver higher returns

International real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, on July 6 announced the launch of a new data and technology-led development solutions platform under its Project Management (PJM) business line. It claims the service will help real estate developers and institutional investors lower asset development cost by up to 12 percent and cut project timelines by up to 5 percent.

“Many real estate projects do not get delivered because the builders have not got their financials right. This is a service that would advise these clients on financing, what to build, which format is likely to deliver higher returns, whether they should launch commercial, residential or retail projects, the price that the market will accept, procure project financing, and also get occupiers once the structure is complete. It would help manage the entire lifecycle of a project,” Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, told reporters.

With institutional funding coming in, international investors are reassured if a developer has a global project manager on board, he added.

The consulting firm currently provides different programme management services to projects spread across nearly 20 million square feet (msf) in Mumbai, NCR, and Bengaluru.

CBRE intends to capture 25-30 percent market share in the project management business in the next three years. Currently, the overall potential market size of this is estimated to be about 94 msf across commercial, industrial, logistics, and residential sectors, the company said.

“With several tall buildings coming up in the country, there is a need for global expertise to design and construct such buildings. It involves increased costs and requires experts with knowledge of structural design. This is where this service would also come in handy,” said Gurjot Bhatia, Managing Director, Project Management, India, Middle East, South-East Asia and North Africa, CBRE India.

CBRE has constituted a 300-member strong team under the Development Solution platform, which will have subject matter experts across India. The team strength will be doubled by the year-end.

“The service will offer a holistic approach to real estate development. Our team of experts will work together with developers and investors to deliver tailored solutions that maximise value, mitigate risk, and unlock untapped potential,” said Magazine.

CBRE’s PJM business team has a footprint across 120 cities in India. CBRE currently has a headcount of more than 2,200 employees, to which the PJM plans to add another 400 this year.