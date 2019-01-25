CBI raids Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residence, DLF offices in Delhi and Gurgaon

The CBI team on January 27 registered a new case against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation and carried out searches at 30 locations in Delhi-NCR, including DLF offices, sources said.

Shares of DLF plunged 18 percent intraday after reports of CBI search operation became public.

They said that CBI has named DLF and other developers such as Ansal Prop in the list of accused in a case pertaining to land acquisition. Other developers such as Emaar MGF, JMD Ltd, Sana Realtors are among those named in the CBI FIR, sources said.

A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at Hooda's residence in Rohtak, Haryana, they said, adding 30 locations in the Delhi-NCR region are part of the probe.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in land allotment. There were apparently irregularities in acquisition of over 1,400 acres of land by the then Haryana government in Gurgaon in 2009.

DLF sources confirmed that a team from the CBI had visited their offices on Friday, as well as other corporates in connection with a land acquisition matter.

"A team from the CBI has visited our offices today, as well as those of several other corporates, with respect to an old case, pertaining to a land acquisition matter. We are fully confident of the merits of our case and are extending our full cooperation to the authorities,” the company spokesperson said.