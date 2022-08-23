CASAGRAND to invest Rs 450 crore in kids-themed project in Bengaluru

CASAGRAND said that the project will also have a 25,000 sq ft clubhouse with indoor and terrace amenities.

South India-based developer CASAGRAND has launched a kid-themed project CASAGRAND Hazen on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru. The company will be investing Rs 450 crore in the project. It will have 622 units consisting of 1, 2,3 and 4 BHK apartments, starting from Rs 65 lakh.

CASAGRAND said that the community will be spread across 9 acres area and prices of apartments start at Rs 5,299 per sq ft. The project will have around 60-plus amenities for children, said the developer. The size of the one-BHK apartment will be between 621 sq ft and 1008 sq ft, that of 2BHK will be in the range of 970-1422 sq ft, 3BHK in the range of 1148 sq ft to 2043 sq ft and the 4BHK units will be of 2428 sq ft. The company said that it targets to complete and deliver the project in the next 24 months i.e. by September 2024.

The property will have vehicle-free podiums, adequate lighting and ventilation. "The property offers over 100 amenities like meditation deck, squash court, interactive gym, cross-fit corner, 100-metre race track, butterfly park, outdoor performing stage, nanny’s garden, DIY organic garden, putting golf, barbecue corner among others," it said.

Other features of the community include kids-friendly amenities like a bowling alley, play walk fun zone, maze garden, rock climbing wall, cognitive play area, science park, kids congregation corner, giant snake and ladder.

CASAGRAND said that the project will also have a 25,000 sq ft clubhouse with indoor and terrace amenities like a rooftop swimming pool, gaming arcade, and augmented rock climbing among other facilities.

“Bangalore real estate market is ideal for investment. The city has been showing rapid growth and will grow further in the coming years. CASAGRAND Hazen is located on Bannerghatta road where property prices are as high as Rs 7000 per sq ft. Hence, we believe this project will surely get overwhelming responses from the homebuyers," Sathish CG, Director of CASAGRAND, Bangalore Zone, said.

Bannerghatta Road is connected to JP Nagar, Jayanagar, BTM Layout NIMHANS and Dairy Circle. The nearest metro station from the property is the Gottigere metro station.

According to experts, kids centric housing societies is popular among young, highly aspirational Indian families who want to give their children the best in sports coaching facilities within the society. They said that the rise in the number of nuclear families where both parents are working, has pushed the demand for a community that focuses on children safety and security.

Shalin Raina, managing director and Head of Residential Services at Cushman & Wakefield feels that kid-centric homes are meant for working couples as they need facilities that take care of their children.