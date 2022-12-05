 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CAQM invokes GRAP III banning non-essential construction; possession timelines may get impacted

Ashish MIshra
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Real estate developers say sites that comply with pollution control regulations should be allowed to continue construction at project sites.

This is the second time that GRAP III has been invoked this winter season. It was first implemented on October 29 but was revoked on November 14.

With the air quality deteriorating to severe levels in the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the region. This ‘back-to-back’ ban on construction, said real estate developers, will delay time-bound delivery of projects, impacting both homebuyers and realtors.

They also said that construction sites that comply with pollution control regulations should be allowed to continue construction at project sites

Apart from a ban on all construction and demolition activities, except those of national importance, the measure also includes a ban on BS IV diesel vehicles, shut down of polluting industries and stone crushers.

This is the second time that GRAP III has been invoked this winter season. It was first implemented on October 29, but was revoked on November 14. It was again implemented on December 4 when the air quality entered the severe category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of the last 24 hours on December 4 stood at 407 in the severe category.

Impact on real estate sector

Real estate experts and developers said that the ban on construction activities will certainly push the deadlines of residential as well as commercial projects going on in different phases of construction in Delhi-NCR.

Principal Correspondent|Moneycontrol