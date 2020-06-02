CapitaLand obtains S$500 million sustainability-linked bilateral loan

CapitaLand has obtained a S$500 million sustainability-linked loan, the largest in Singapore’s real estate sector, from United Overseas Bank (UOB).

CapitaLand and its real estate investment trusts have raised over S$2.42 billion in less than two years, through sustainable financing instruments.

“Integrating CapitaLand’s ESG performance with our financial metrics demonstrates the group’s long-term focus on sustainability and responsible growth. Notwithstanding the current economic climate, we have raised S$1.5 billion in 2020 through sustainable finance,” said Andrew Lim, group chief financial officer, CapitaLand Group.

This is in tandem with the group’s release of its eleventh Global Sustainability Report which documents its sustainability performance in the financial year 2019.

As per the report, the group achieved utilities cost avoidance of S$208 million in 2019 since 2009. In the previous year, CapitaLand reported utilities cost avoidance of S$170 million since 2009.

In 2019, the group’s energy and water consumption intensities were reduced by 19.2 percent and 22.4 percent respectively from the base year of 2008. CapitaLand also achieved a 29.4 percent reduction in carbon emissions intensity since 2008.



